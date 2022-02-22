The Town of Bracebridge is moving to a new phone system which town officials say will make it easier for callers to get connected with the facility they’re looking for.

The MiTel system is the same one used by the District of Muskoka and the Town of Gravenhurst. It will be used for the town office, fire hall, Bracebridge Sportsplex, Bracebridge Memorial Arena, and Bracebridge Public Library.

In the town’s 2021 budget, $75,000 was set aside for the project.

Since the system is the same as the one used by the district and Gravenhurst, callers will be able to transfer directly to the district or town without having to hang up and call another number, town officials explain.

The town’s number will still be 705-645-5264, but the extensions for staff will change as of Tuesday.