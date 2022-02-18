Another self-proclaimed leader of the Freedom Convoy has been arrested.

A Facebook Live video on his personal page shows Pat King being arrested on four charges including mischief, counselling to obstruct a police officer, and counselling to disobey a court order.

Earlier in the protest, the organizers of the convoy disavowed King saying he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the group.

On Thursday night, two of those organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were arrested and are awaiting a bail hearing later today. Two of the other main organizers B.J. Dichter and Daniel Bulford have not yet been detained.

Meanwhile, police are slowly moving in on the epicentre of the protest slowly reclaiming part of the city’s core. Police vehicles and tactical trucks can be seen behind the officers on foot.

Some protesters are kneeling on the ground and are hugging and yelling “Freedom.”

Ottawa Police tweeted earlier Friday that some protesters have put children between the line of officers and the protest site. According to the police, those children will be taken to a safe place.

Earlier Friday police say they have charged about 15 protesters and towed about four vehicles. An exact number of arrests is not known.

Meanwhile, remaining organizers of the Freedom Convoy are calling on protesters to take a stand. In a press conference streamed on the convoy’s Facebook page, Tom Reisler, a retired Canadian Military Officer told demonstrators to still come to Ottawa. He said, “you will win if you come and show your support.”

He also said that many intersections are blocked but there are still ways into the city’s core.

Almost simultaneously, another organizer was telling protestors it’s time to leave.

In a tweet, BJ Dichter asks the Ottawa police to allow the remaining trucks to leave peacefully. The tweet was made after Dichter claimed to have witnessed police smashing the window of a protestor’s truck, drawing guns, and dragging the truck driver out.