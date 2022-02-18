Four communities in our area are getting infrastructure funding from the federal government.

The Town of Huntsville is getting $500,000 for its Main Street Streetscape project, which improves pedestrian access, business access, landscaping, and parking, as well as Kent Park.

The Township of Georgian Bay is getting $500,000 for a four-acre community park in Honey Harbour, with green spaces, outdoor sports facilities, and a cultural tourism centre– all showcasing Métis heritage.

$500,000 goes to Perry Township to construct a multipurpose facility in the downtown core, that will contain a library and community centre.

In Dorset, the Dorset Community Partnership Fund gets $25,000 for accessibility upgrades at the 126-year-old Knox United Church.

It’s part of the $10.9-million in FedNor funding for nearly 30 community infrastructure projects in the north, as part of the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.