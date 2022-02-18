Infrastructure funding for Nipissing and Canadore

Canadore College and Nipissing University are receiving provincial funding for infrastructure.

$2.4 million goes to the Canadore while Nipissing receives $1.6 million.

“Some of these funds will be used to renew classrooms, laboratories, and shops, and enhance Canadore’s capacity to deliver health and wellness training using some of the latest simulation technology available in the world,” says George Burton, President and CEO of Canadore College.

Nipissing’s funding will be used for a variety of projects including the creation of a nursing simulation space, roof, and HVAC replacements.

“This investment by the province means that Nipissing students will continue to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities that not only enhance the student experience but provide an excellent environment for learning inside and outside the classroom,” says Kevin Wamsley, President, and Vice-Chancellor of the university.

“By investing in postsecondary infrastructure, we are not only supporting our local economy but ensuring students get the skills needed for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow,” says Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing.

The funding is part of the government’s $583 million investment over three years to help institutions modernize classrooms.

Written by Richard Coffin