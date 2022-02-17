Ontario is investing over $26.6-billion in education for the 2022-23 school year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Ontario’s Learning Recovery Action Plan Thursday afternoon, calling it a five-point plan to strengthen recovery in reading and math.

Lecce says the plan is anchored by the largest provincial investment in tutoring supports, summer learning and mental health.

Meanwhile, school boards will be required to offer virtual learning as an option for the next school year.

EQAO testing will also resume for students in Grades 3 and 6 in reading, writing and math.