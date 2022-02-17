Two Muskoka residents have been awarded by Forests Ontario for their “outstanding achievements and contributions to forestry education in Canada and beyond.”

Scott Reid of Port Sydney and Jeff Leavey of Huntsville were given the Forests Ontario Award at the organization’s annual conference.

They were two of 10 people that were given the award in recognition of their influence in creating the Ontario Tree Marking Program in 1993. “The objective (was) to implement consistency in the application of silvicultural tree marking on Crown lands, while incorporating leading-edge science to silvicultural and habitat management efforts,” officials with Forests Ontario explain. “This group’s dedication over recent decades advanced a successful, well-respected program.”

Al Corlett of Toronto, Brian Batchelor from North Bay, Bancroft’s Bob Dynes, Brian Naylor in North Bay, Kerry Sinibaldi from Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay’s Al Stinson, Mike Walsh of Peterborough, and Parry Sound’s Steve Munro were also a part of the group that created the program.

“We know about the multiple benefits that nature-based solutions can bring in the fight against climate change, but it’s important to remember that biodiversity is a key element for a healthy future,” Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada, said. “This year, our annual conference is highlighting these efforts and showcasing dozens of experts working towards reducing biodiversity loss and ensuring healthy, thriving forests for our future.”