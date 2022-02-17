While snowmobile season is well underway, the President of the Gravenhurst Snowcrest Riders says the current weather has made the trails in the area unsafe.

Nunzio Iacobellis all the trails in Muskoka have now been marked as unavailable.

He’s unsure of when the trails will be reopened, adding that he doesn’t have a timeline for when volunteers will be able to get back on the trails to assess what damage, if any, was done and if repairs are needed.

“First and foremost, you’re trespassing,” Iacobellis says to sledders who go on closed trails. “It’s illegal to be on the trails [when they’re closed].”

Meanwhile, John Enright, President of the Haliburton County Snowmobile Association, says grooming operations have been suspended in their area as well because of the rain and warm weather forecasted. “Any kind of traffic in these conditions will damage the trail surface and create ruts when the refreeze occurs,” he says.

He says it will take “several hours” for the association to assess the trails and deem them good enough for sledding. “It’s a virtual certainty,” Enright says when asked if he expects there to be damage done on the trails. “All the open areas are going to have some bare spots. There’s going to be snow bridges washed out.”

Iacobellis suggests keeping an eye on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ interactive guide for more details.