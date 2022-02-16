Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has declared the Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 outbreak over.

Only one patient and one staff member tested positive in relation to the 10-day outbreak.

Designated visitors can once again visit once per day during regular hours. MAHC says enhanced surveillance for the hospital’s east wing has also been lifted.

“Through attention to outbreak management protocols, good hand hygiene and effective use of personal protective equipment, our staff at both sites are commended for limiting any additional COVID-19 transmission,” says Vickie Kaminski, MAHC’s Interim President & CEO.