After unanimous approval, Gravenhurst council is counting on the District of Muskoka to review the intersection of Muskoka Road South, Bethune Drive, and Highway 11.

The service review will be handled by the district because they town the road, according to town staff, and will be forwarded to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

Scott Lucas, Chief Administrative Officer for the town, says town staff have been in touch with the ministry in the past to talk about the intersection, but those discussions didn’t include the district. Involving district officials, he said, would be more appropriate.

Coun. Graeme Murray pointed out that the area surrounding the intersection is being built up, notably with a four-building apartment complex.

Coun. Heidi Lorenz brought the motion forward saying she’s had multiple residents reach out to complain about the safety of the intersection. “That intersection has been talked about since I lived here,” she said.

Mayor Paul Kelly added he was surprised more people didn’t come forward to voice their concerns.

While there may not have been as many residents complaining as expected, all of council agreed that something needed to be done to make the intersection safer. Coun. Sandy Cairns said there have been “several accidents” there including one that was “quite severe” not too long ago. She said some residents have complained to her as well about the highway entrance.

On top of working with the district, Kelly suggested that this be brought up with the ministry when town officials have a delegation with them in March.