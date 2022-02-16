A Brampton man is facing a slew of charges after he refused to stop for the OPP.

Officials say officers tried to stop the man for speeding on Highway 11 Southbound near Huntsville, when he allegedly refused to stop and sped off towards Bracebridge, exiting on Taylor Road.

According to officials, police stopped the man on Taylor Road using “strategically placed cruisers.” During the maneuver, it’s alleged the driver struck the police cars in an attempt to flee causing damage. Officers then arrested the accused.

The OPP says officers found a prohibited “conducted energy weapon” in the vehicle, as well as other illegal implements.

The 27-year-old is facing 20 charges:

Flight from Peace Officer CC 320.17

Dangerous Operation CC 320.13(1)

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon CC 270.01(1)(a) x 5

Resist Peace Officer CC 129(a)

Operation while impaired CC 320.14(1)(a)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Possession break in Instruments CC 351(1)

Possession of Prohibited Device CC 92(2)

Instrument for use in copying credit cards-makes CC 340.01(1)(a)

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court CC 145(5)(a)

Possession property obtained by Crime under $5000 CC 354(1)(a)

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available CCA 12(1)

Speeding 133km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone HTA 128

Driver fail to properly wear seatbelt HTA 106(2)

Driving while under suspension HTA 53(1)

Drive motor vehicle no licence HTA 32(1)

The accused was held in custody for a Wednesday bail hearing in Bracebridge.