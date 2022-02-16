An illistration of what the design could look like (Photo taken from: Gravenhurst council on Feb. 16, drawing done by Dave Dawson)

The Gravenhurst Rotary Club wants to make improvements to the park that bears its name.

Dave Reid, representing the rotary club, spoke to Gravenhurst council Tuesday to detail a “special commemorative project” for the club’s 85th anniversary. They want to install amphitheatre-style seating on the hill in front of the barge.

“We want to provide a wow factor,” he says.

Reid says the club has agreed to put up $50,000 to help with the project.

It’s possible, he said, that fundraising could be done through GoFundMe or they could ask for individual residents, businesses, and cottage associations to pitch in. Reid said there are grants available, but didn’t expand on which ones they would apply for.

Being that the park is town property, Reid said they will have to work hand-in-hand with town staff. Scott Lucas, Chief Administrative Official for the town, told council Reid delegation was for information only and no decisions were going to be made about the project. He said that Reid and Andrew Stacey, the town’s Director of Infrastructure, have been in contact. “At this point, unless there’s widespread objection, I think we let the conversation continue,” Lucas said.

There were no objections from council with Mayor Paul Kelly saying how he’s excited to see the project move forward.

Reid suggested the seating be made out of granite. “It looks nice, it’s functional, and it’s going to be there for an awfully long time,” he says. Reid added the grass would be cut flat to minimize maintenance.

While it’s in the early stages, Reid said a sound booth could be added, which he believes would provide “many more” options for the barge.

No timeline was given for the next steps for the project.