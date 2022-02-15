Gravenhurst’s Terence Haight Financial Assistance Committee had some work to do to ensure the grant asks from community organizations came in under budget.

Since 2015, the committee has awarded $25,000 a year to organizations that provide programming that benefits Gravenhurst. There were 11 organizations that applied for funding for a total of $40,926. One group, the Royal Canadian Legion: Harry Wray Branch 302, withdrew its application. They were asking for $5,800 to rebuild the wheelchair-accessible ramp at the legion’s entrance.

The seven-person committee decided the successful applicants are:

Muskoka Ringette Association asked for $4,000 to “grow the organization and remove barriers to younger age groups.”

Timber Beast Productions asked for $4,000 to help fund their production of “Citronella” at the Gravenhurst Wharf.

Gravenhurst Ladies Auxiliary for $3,300 to replace the kitchen flooring at the legion for “safety reasons” and to ensure it’s “COVID-19 friendly.”

Gravenhurst Elderberries Choir for $2,800 to help fund its 2023 season.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Muskoka for $2,500 to host an open house in Gravenhurst to “build deeper connections with, and increase awareness of services available to the community.

MiND AID for $2,100 to engage “Safe Talk” instructors to provide training to the community.

Gravenhurst Women’s Centre for $2,000 to fund a program that helps provide personal care supplies to women in the community.

YWCA Muskoka for $2,000 to help fund the “Boys Quest” program at KP Manson Public School in Severn Bridge.

Gravenhurst BiFocals Bands for $1,550 to help “develop and implement an outreach program to engage more in the community.”

Safe Quiet Lakes for $750 to help purchase “education materials.”

“I think a lot of them mentioned they could all operate with reduced funding, it’s just in a reduced capacity,” Coun. Steven Klinck said to committee. “There’s a lot of great things that could be great restarts for the community as we hopefully get out of COVID.”

In 2008, Gravenhurst resident and local business owner Terence Haight passed away. A biography written on the Town of Gravenhurst’s website explains that he left over $1 million to the town. It was later determined through public consultation that the money would be used to establish the financial assistance program.

Ross Jeffery, the town’s Treasurer, says $126,283 has been distributed since the committee was formed seven years ago.