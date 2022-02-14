After being on ice for a year, the Huntsville Polar Bear Dip is back raising money for Community Living Huntsville (CLH).

“It’s going to be a frigid one, that’s for sure. We are really looking forward to having our participants jump in the lake at Hidden Valley,” says Jennifer Jerrett of CLH. “I think it’s going to be, fingers crossed, a nice sunny day, maybe not minus 30. It’d be nice if it was maybe some plus temperatures, but we’ll see.”

Markus Latzel, the seasonal resident who organizes the event, will be first into the water at noon on Feb. 19. He says every time is like the first.

“It’s not in my blood. It’s very cold every single time, and every time I’m thinking the morning of, ‘why are we doing this again’,” says Markus Latzel, organizer of the event. ”But once you’re ready for it, once you’re ready to jump, it’s a lot of fun. Everybody is laughing as we’re doing it, and it actually is quite refreshing.”

Latzel recommends bringing warm, layered clothing for after the dive, and doing exercises to get the blood flowing beforehand.

“If you think about it, the water is about four degrees. So if the air temperature is minus 15, you actually see an increase of 19 degrees as you’re jumping in,” says Latzel. “You’re actually warming up.”

Latzel adds that there will be hot chocolate and a bonfire to help with the warm-up process, with paramedics on standby in case complications arise. Since the water is relatively shallow, he says the biggest risk is a slip-and-fall as you’re jumping.

This year, the money goes towards CLH’s Pathways program, which helps people with disabilities who do not qualify for government assistance. Jerrett says the program is funded entirely by donor dollars, so every cent counts. Latzel’s goal this year is $3,000.

You can donate or register on-site, or at the event’s Canada Helps page, which Latzel says will stay open for a few days after the event.