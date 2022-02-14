The Huntsville Lake of Bays (HLOB) Fire Department has kicked off yearly recruitment for volunteer firefighters.

Larry Brassard, HLOB’s Interim Fire Chief, says they’re looking for about 15 applicants in Huntsville, and 15 in Lake of Bays.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people who are looking for a way to give back to the community,” says Brassard. “I can tell you having been a volunteer firefighter myself for over 30 years, it’s just a wonderful way to give back to your neighbours.”

According to Brassard, you must be 18 and up to apply, with access to a vehicle to get to the station in emergencies. As it’s a physically demanding role, Brassard says a “good level” of physical fitness is important.

He says applicants will go through a series of tests, interviews, and evaluations to make sure they’re a good fit. After acceptance, volunteers will slowly ramp up responsibilities and activities over about a year of training to prepare them for the more demanding parts of the job.

The department will hold a virtual open house on Feb. 23 for people on the fence about applying. As they want the department to be reflective of the communities it serves, Brassard encourages those who might not have otherwise thought about applying to do so.

“We’re open to people from all walks of life, from both genders, from all segments of our community,” says Brassard. “The bottom line is, if you have a heart for service and you’re physically capable, we would love to see you on our rosters.”

Applications are due March 4 at huntsville.ca/JoinFire.