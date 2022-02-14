Nipissing students gaining international experience

The federal Global Skills Opportunity (GSO) program is helping Nipissing University students gain skills and experiences from around the world.

The university’s Transcultural Interdisciplinary Learning Experiences (TILE) initiative received over $480,000 from program.

Students can tap into financial support to take part in international learning experiences.

“This funding will help make international experiences more accessible to all of our students so they can enrich their studies with diverse perspectives and gain intercultural competencies that are so vital for success in today’s global environment,” said Pat Maher, Dean of Teaching at Nipissing University.

Funding for the TILE initiative runs through 2025 and will initially be used to connect students virtually with five partner institutions.

The university says 10 to 14 day study abroad experiences will take place this summer then semester and year-long exchange opportunities will be supported beginning in the fall.

Partner institutions include the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, (Norway), Karelia University of Applied Sciences, (Finland), Tecnológico de Costa Rica (Costa Rica), University of South-Eastern Norway (Norway) and Ateneo de Davao University (Philippines).

Nipissing says the program is open to all students, but targets groups that have traditionally had less access to international experiences, specifically Indigenous students, students from low-income backgrounds and those with disabilities.

