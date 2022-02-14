Parry Sound’s Megan Oldham came within 0.36 of qualifying for the finals of the women’s freeski slopstyle event.

On the 20-year-old’s first run, she was sitting 25th after falling. That left her with it all to do in her second run. The top 12 finishers qualified for the finals. Oldham ended up finishing 13th.

This was the second event of the Winter Games for the first-time Olympian. She finished fourth is the inaugural freeski big air event last week. She missed the podium by four-and-a-half points.

Oldham came into the event with some experience in the event having won a pair of bronze medals at the 2021 and 2022 Winter X Games in the slopestyle event. She also won bronze in the same event at the 2021 World Championships.

Graham Ritchie, also from Parry Sound, has taken part in two events during the games as well. He finished 11th in the 4 x 10 kilometer cross-country ski relay event over the weekend and narrowly missed qualifying for the men’s cross country skiing sprint free semifinals last week.