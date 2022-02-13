A single sled crash has left a New Hamburg man in critical condition.

Constable Taryn Molnar says the 31-year-old male has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries after his sled hit a tree. The man was not wearing a helmet when he was ejected from his sled.

She says it happened just after lunchtime on Sunday along Redwood Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Snowmobiling is a popular winter activity in Muskoka and you must ensure some basic safety measures are taken,” Molnar says. “Police are reminding anyone who is operating a motorized snow vehicle to wear an approved snowmobile helmet.”