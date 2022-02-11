Court rules to bar protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario
Protesters will soon be barred from bocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.
An injunction was granted late Friday afternoon in the Ontario Superior Court against the people protesting COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada U.S. border.
Police will have more power to enforce the law as of 7 p.m. eastern Friday night.
Earlier the Ontario government declared a state of emergency that allows for more enforcement against people impeding the flow of goods, services, and traffic at the border and in Ottawa.