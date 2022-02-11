Fatal crash closes Highway 35 in both directions

A crash on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands has left one person dead.

The highway is currently closed in both directions while the OPP investigates the scene. Constable Gosia Puzio says there is no timeline for when the highway will reopen.

She says a passenger vehicle and flatbed truck were involved in the two-vehicle crash sometime before noon Friday. It happened on the highway near Shoe Lake Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The name has been withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone who has information about the crash is being asked to the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.