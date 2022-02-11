For the fourth year in a row, local anglers are fishing for charity.

The Annual Lake Vernon Fish Derby is raising money for the Madill Church Preservation Society (MCPS).

Participants will cast their lines through the lake ice, scoring a point for each inch of fish they catch. Whoever scores the highest will take home 10 per cent of the total money raised, and whoever catches the biggest fish gets a prize of fishing gear and merchandise.

Shelbie Groomes, derby organizer, says they started it to raise money for a family that had lost their home and has since helped a different cause every year.

Groomes no longer lives in the town, but she says her reels are still cast in Huntsville.

“That’s actually the street I grew up on, we lived on Madill Church Road,” says Groomes. “We’re now currently in Nova Scotia, so we’re doing this from three provinces away. But the church itself, I grew up around it, so it had a lot of meaning to me.”

Groomes’ father Barry is one of the founding members of the MCPS, whose members will run the event locally. According to Groomes, the event will also be selling food and merchandise to raise money.

The derby takes place March 5.

Registration is $65 until the end of the day Feb. 14, after which it will be $75. You can sign up by e-transfer to [email protected], with your name, phone number and email address.