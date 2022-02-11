A state of emergency is being declared in Ontario as protests against COVID-19 restrictions continue across the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced the move on Friday saying it will make it illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services.

People who don’t follow the rules could receive a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in prison.

Truck convoy protests continue in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, one of North America’s busiest border crossings.

Protestors have set up a blockade at that border, causing major disruptions to the flow of traffic.