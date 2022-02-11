Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in an OPP traffic stop.

Bracebridge OPP officers stopped a car travelling “well over the posted speed” on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst, at 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Officials say the driver was barred from leaving his house on criminal conditions, and fought with officers.

As police dealt with the driver, the passenger allegedly fled the scene on foot, and was caught after midnight.

Officials say the police seized a “sizeable” amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and cash, as well as a restricted firearm.

A 23-year-old and 22-year-old from Toronto are facing several charges each, including possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm, and failure to comply with release order.

Both men are in custody awaiting a Feb. 11 bail hearing.