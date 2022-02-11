Multiple packages suspected to contain contraband were intercepted at the Beaver Creek Correctional Facility in Gravenhurst.

Constable Samantha Bigley says police were tipped off about the packages at 2 AM on Feb. 8. She says the packages were found on the facility’s property and were believed to be intended for inside the institution. No details were given by police about what was found in the packages.

Police and staff at the facility were able to find and arrest two people in connection with the suspected contraband packages.

A 32-year-old man and 37-year-old man, both from London, Ont., were charged with delivering contraband to an inmate. They have a court date scheduled in March.