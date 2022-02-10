Ontario may start easing more COVID-19 restrictions sooner than expected, with a decision expected as soon as next week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says Ontario’s encouraging trends in community transmission, as well as hospital and intensive care admissions, show that Omicron’s peak is now behind us.

“It’s clear that the situation in Ontario today as it relates to COVID-19 is different than when proof of vaccination and masking requirements were first introduced. With this in mind we are looking at the plan to consider when we can recommend to the government what additional measures can be eased,” he says.

Moore says that does however mean Ontarians keeping their masks on for a while longer, but with high vaccine coverage in the population, he says it also means planning for when proof of vaccinations can end.

He says he’ll be reviewing his recommendations the next few days and plans to bring it forward to the Premier sometime next week.

***With files from Mo Fahim