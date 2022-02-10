Another person in Muskoka has died of COVID-19 related issues.

The fatality was reported Thursday afternoon on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website. It brings the number of virus-related deaths in Muskoka to 28.

Six people are currently in the hospital, down three since the start of the week.

The health unit also reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries in our district since Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, 149 cases are active in Muskoka.

Officials still warn the real number of cases is much higher, as most people in Ontario cannot access PCR testing.