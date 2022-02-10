Non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures are being brought back in Ontario.

Government officials say in a statement that with a steady decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, along with stabilizing human resources, the procedures and surgeries can resume.

It will be done in a phased approach across the province and officials say hospitals will continue to work in partnership to make sure that all regions have the capacity to resume services.

Meanwhile, students in Ontario can now take part in extracurricular activities, including high-contact sports, in schools.

Students taking part will still be required to wear masks on school premises but they can take them off where required.

***With files from Casey Kenny