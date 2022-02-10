The Canadian Armed Forces will roll through Parry Sound-Muskoka this weekend.

A convoy of about 20 vehicles with 150 soldiers from the 4th Canadian Division’s 31 Canadian Brigade Group will cross our region on Feb. 11 and 12 in a training exercise.

The troops will start in Barrie, and take Highway 400 through Parry Sound, or Highway 11 and Highway 60 through Muskoka. They’re on their way to Sudbury and Petawawa, respectively.

It’s part of NOREX 22, which demonstrates the division’s ability to operate in harsh weather and remote places.

Officials ask residents to be cautious around the military vehicles, and be patient as they travel along provincial highways.