For the first time in five days, Premier Doug Ford has made a statement about the trucker’s convoy occupying several areas of Ontario.

After calling the protest in Ottawa an “occupation” last week and telling the protesters to “go home”, Ford has released a statement on the Ambassador Bridge blockade.

He called it an “illegal occupation” that must stop. He went on to say the damage this is causing to the economy, to people’s jobs and livelihoods is “unacceptable.”

Ford says the province has offered to help and he remains confident police services will take appropriate steps to address the situations and bring them to an end.

Here is the full statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford:

“The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs and their livelihoods is [sic] totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.

I have spoken to both Mayor Drew Dilkens and Mayor Mike Bradley and told them the province is ready to provide any support we can offer.

I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end.”