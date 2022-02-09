Ontario won’t be leaving its COVID-19 passport system or mask mandates behind any time soon.

That’s according to Health Minister Christine Elliott who said on Wednesday that the province has “no plans currently” to drop the measures.

Elliott says while officials have started easing some restrictions, it remains committed to a “very cautious, phased approach” to reopening and is not planning to move up its already announced timeline.

She did say that Directive Two, restricting non-emergent medical procedures, will be lifted in the next few days.

Meanwhile, free rapid tests will be available at grocery stores and pharmacies in Ontario beginning on Wednesday.

The tests are available at 18 locations in Muskoka.

In Huntsville:

Bullock’s Your Independent Grocer, 131 Howland Drive

Huntsville’s Hometown IDA, 10 Main Street East

Metro, 70 King William Street

Pharmasave, 29 Main Street East

Shoppers Drug Mart, 51 King William Street

Walmart, 111 Howland Dr

Bracebridge:

Gagnon’s Your Independent Grocer, 270 Wellington Street

Food Basics, Highway 118 West

Rexall Pharma Plus, 55 Highway 118 West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 248 Manitoba Street

Walmart, 40 Depot Drive

Gravenhurst:

Terry’s Your Independent Grocer, 290 First Street North

Gravenhurst Pharmacy, 180 Brock Street

Gravenhurst Pharmacy, 205 Muskoka Road North

Shoppers Drug Mart, 511 Muskoka Road South

Sobeys, 225 Edward Street

Port Carling:

The Apothecary Shop, 86 Joseph Street North

Dwight:

Dwight Market Pharmacy, 2836 Highway 60

The province has announced they will be limited to one box with five tests inside per family. However, participating stores are not required to track any information about who has picked them up.

There are just over 24-hundred sites carrying the tests, but 21 communities have been given high priority.