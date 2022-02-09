Centre St. and Hanes Rd. in Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Huntsville is making changes to the intersection at Centre Street and Hanes Road.

The all-way stop will be upgraded to a traffic light intersection, which comes with sidewalk, crosswalk, and turn lane improvements.

Councillors approved the decision at January’s General Committee meeting, after a report from staff.

The town will enter into an agreement with Sanford Investments for the work, with the town contributing $500,000 and Sanford $100,000.

Steve Hernen, Director of Operations and Protective Services, told councillors that although the traffic volume on its own didn’t warrant the change, behavioural problems from drivers and pedestrians did.

“When you throw human behaviour in there, and you look at our Sidewalk Master Plan calling for it, and the calls for proper intersection changes up there, we all agreed it was the right thing to do,” Hernen said. “We recognize that Fairvern is going in, we recognize that there’s much more development that’s going to happen at that corner. So it’s going to warrant it if not this year, in the next three or four years.”

Several councillors voiced their approval for the idea, with Councillor Tim Withey saying he can attest to the “behavioural issues” at the intersection, and Deputy Mayor Nancy Alcock calling it a “problematic corner.”

Councillor Dan Armour, who chairs the Accessibility Advisory Committee, added that the intersection has been a contentious accessibility issue for years.

According to Hernen, the work should be done before July 1st.