A man stranded on the trails in the Township of Severn was rescued by the OPP’s aviation team.

It happened at an unspecified time on Feb. 3 when the snowmobiler got his sled stuck in a remote area. Police officials detail in a video posted to social media that the man tried to follow his tracks to get back to safety, but wasn’t able to find his way.

Police say he was stranded for close to an hour before they were able to find him.

In the video, shot from the helicopter’s perspective, the man is seen in a wooded area close to his snowmobile. Even as the chopper gets closer, it appears as if he’s still trying to get his snowmachine away from where it’s stuck.

Police say the man’s phone was fully charged so he was able to constantly share his location and ensure the person he was on the phone with that he was safe. Officers say the Find My Phone app was vital in finding him.

The video shows the helicopter landing close to the stranded sledder, picking him up, and taking him to safety.