Community Living Huntsville (CLH) is shining a spotlight on the success stories of people with disabilities.

It comes as part of Community Living Ontario’s push for inclusive classrooms in National Inclusive Education Month through February.

To that end, CLH is asking the community to reach out with stories of what inclusive education has done for them. Jennifer Jerrett with the organisation says they’ll then work with the submitter to get their story out on CLH’s social platforms and potentially province-wide.

Jerrett says it drives home the message that having kids of all abilities learning together is better for everyone.

“When people are segregated into separate classrooms, the rate of learning is slower, building self-confidence isn’t as great, building friendships becomes even more stifled,” says Jerrett. “Inclusive classrooms really, really break down barriers. It creates conversation, it creates camaraderie. It’s just a win-win for both kids with disabilities and kids without.”

Alongside her work with the non-profit, Jerrett says she’s seen the struggle for inclusive education in her personal life as well.

“I have a friend whose son was in a segregated class because he has a developmental disability. She had to advocate so hard just to get him into mainstream classrooms which shouldn’t have to be the case,” says Jerrett. “Being with the rest of his peers, making new friends, building his confidence, it shouldn’t be that hard a struggle.”

The organisation is also sharing information and resources about inclusive education through the month of February.

To submit a success story, email [email protected]