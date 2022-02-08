A 31-year-old man and a local minor are facing a slew of charges after an OPP drug bust in Parry Sound.

On Feb. 1, the OPP executed a drug warrant at a residence on Parry Sound Road.

The force says officers seized over $9,000 of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and over $2,900 in cash.

Police say their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man from North York, and a minor from Parry Sound. The pair face two charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The minor was further charged with possession of meth and failure to comply with a sentence.

The 31-year-old is set to appear at court in Parry Sound on March 17.