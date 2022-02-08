The COVID-19 outbreak at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge is over.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit originally declared an outbreak on Jan. 26. Four patients and two staff members contracted the virus during the two-and-a-half-week outbreak.

The east wing of the hospital is still under enhanced surveillance for the novel coronavirus. No restrictions are in place for designated care partners, but hospital officials ask anyone stopping by to wear a mask and adhere to good hand hygiene.