Two more people have died of COVID-19 related issues in Muskoka.

The fatalities were reported Monday afternoon by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in Muskoka to 27.

Nine people are currently in the hospital, down four since Thursday.

The health unit also reports 37 new COVID-19 cases and 98 recoveries in our district in the same period. As of this Monday afternoon, 161 cases are active throughout Muskoka.

Officials still warn the real number of cases is much higher, as most people in Ontario cannot get a PCR test.