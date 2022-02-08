Megan Oldham finished just four-and-a-half points shy of making the podium in the first-ever women’s freeski big air event.

The 20-year-old calls Parry Sound home and is competing in her first Olympics.

She was the top qualifier in the big air competition.

“Such a dream to ski with this gang of girls,” she said on Instagram after qualifying for the finals. “Already know the level of riding will be insane.”

Oldham came into the big air event with a good chance at medalling after winning a gold in the event at the 2020 Winter X Games and a silver at the 2021 and 2022 Winter X Games. She also placed fourth in the big air competition at the 2021 World Championships.

Her trophy cabinet also includes a pair of bronze medals in the slopestyle event from the 2021 and 2022 Winter X Games. Oldham also took home bronze in the slopestyle event at the 2021 World Championships.