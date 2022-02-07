Over 2,150 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province reported 2,155 patients are in general hospital wards, down 75 from Sunday.

There are 486 in intensive care, with no change over the past 24-hours.

Sadly, 11 more deaths were reported with the fatalities happening over the past nine days.

2,088 new cases were reported but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing.