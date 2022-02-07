Police looking for two people alleged to have broken into Huntsville business
A picture of the suspects (Photo supplied by: OPP)
Huntsville OPP is looking into a break and enter that happened at a business on South Mary Lake Rd.
The vehicle the suspects fled in (Photo supplied by: OPP)
Constable Jeff Handsor says two people are alleged to have broken into the business around 4:30 AM Thursday. He says they caused damage to the front door in the process.
Police say the suspects allegedly stole a “large quantity” of cigarettes and fled in a black Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
If you have any information about what happened, reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.