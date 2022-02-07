OPP detachments across the District of Muskoka are getting ten new Provincial Constables fresh out of training.

Three officers were deployed in Bracebridge, one in Huntsville, and six in Southern Georgian Bay.

The officers are part 29 new OPP Central Region constables who graduated last week after completing their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

Dwight Peer, Central Region’s Chief Superintendent, says policing is an honorable and rewarding career that these 29 Provincial Constables have chosen in order to serve their communities.

He adds, “the dedication already displayed by these officers during their training will be of great benefit to further enhance public safety and support their local detachments. I proudly welcome our officers to Central Region and thank them for their commitment to serve with pride, professionalism, and honour.”