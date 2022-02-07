Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner (left) and the party's candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka Matt Richter (right) (Photo credit: Ben Smith, Green Party of Ontario)

With the provincial election only months away, the provincial Green Party’s candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka toured the area for a third time with his party’s leader.



“I’ve been meeting with local residents all morning, and there’s no doubt that housing affordability is the top concern,” Mike Shreiner, provincial Green Party leader, said during his visits to Gravenhurst and Huntsville Saturday. “And we can make housing more affordable in Muskoka by regulating short-term rentals, changing zoning rules to provide more housing options, and investing money in affordable and co-op housing.”



He was last in Muskoka in November and July. Both times his visits focused on the housing crisis.

“Everyone wants to save money on their energy bills,” Matt Richter, who will be running in his fifth election representing the party, said. “And our retrofit program will help families and businesses save money by saving energy while crushing climate pollution and creating hundreds of thousands of good, green jobs at the same time.”

Party officials boast that the retrofit program will create new jobs, businesses, and careers for “diverse workers.”

The 2022 provincial election is on Jun. 2. Conservative Graydon Smith, Liberal Brandy Huff, the NDP’s Erin Horvath, and Richter will be vying to become the new MPP for the riding. Incumbent MPP Norm Miller announced in November he is retiring.