A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the south wing of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

So far, one patient and one staff member have tested positive.

All staff and patients in the wing will be tested as part of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) outbreak management protocol. MAHC officials have also introduced enhanced cleaning protocols.

The east wing of the hospital is under “enhanced surveillance” to ensure no staff or patients have the virus. No positive cases have been found in the east wing.