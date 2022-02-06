An Ontario MP has launched a bid for the leader of the Conservative Party.

Pierre Poilievre made the announcement in a video on Twitter Saturday night.

Saying the government has gotten “big and bossy” he criticized government spending blaming the printing of “trillions of dollars” for increasing inflation.

He also says the Trudeau government has used COVID-19 as a political opportunity, “The Trudeau government has attacked small businesses, truckers, and other hard-working Canadians.”

“See here’s the problem, Trudeau thinks he’s your boss. He’s got it backwards. You are the boss. That’s why I’m running for Prime Minister. To put you back in charge of your life. Together we will make Canadians the freest people on earth.”

The Ottawa area MP and finance critic is the first Conservative to announce intention to run for the leadership. Earlier last week the Conservatives voted to oust Erin O’Toole as party leader. Candice Bergen has stepped into the role as interim leader however a leadership race is not yet underway.