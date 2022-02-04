$400,000 provincial investment to bring new concrete plant to Parry Sound

A new ready-mix concrete plant is being set up in Parry Sound, bringing along more jobs and lower costs for the material.

Based in Barrie and Bradford, supply company The Sarjeant Co. Ltd. is getting a $400,000 boost from the province to create a base in the municipality.

The company also has bases in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

Greg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says the money will ensure a reliable source of high-quality concrete is available for local construction projects.

He says the new facility will up the supply company’s production capacity to meet the growing demand for concrete driven by increased residential, institutional, and commercial construction in the Parry Sound area.

Ready-mix concrete is a combination of cement, water, and aggregates – such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone – that is delivered to a construction site ready to pour, reducing labour and costs for the construction company.

Written by Mo Fahim