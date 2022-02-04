With 22 days left before its Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) has already smashed two fundraising goals.

The organisation originally set its sights on raising $75,000, a whopping $25,000 more than last year’s goal. The goal was raised to $100,000, and at the time of writing, the total sits at $106,716.

The nationwide event sees participants raise money by walking either two or five kilometres in support of local non-profits. Because of COVID-19, each team will start at a different time, rather than walking in one procession.

Bryan White with GAP says they’re targeting the three h’s: homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

“It’s a poignant reminder that Gravenhurst and Muskoka [do] have people that are homeless, and are sleeping out in the minus 40 temps every day,” says White. “This is a way for GAP and for Gravenhurst, the community, to come together. To support that and give back, hopefully, to fix some of those issues.”

White says there’s a bit of friendly competition on who can raise the most, tracked on the event website. He adds those who raise $150, or $75 for those under 18, will get a commemorative toque.

The Coldest Night of the Year takes place on Feb. 26th. You can sign up for GAP’s fundraiser at the event website.