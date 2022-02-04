Over 2,600 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province says 2,634 patients are being treated in general hospital wards, down 163 from Thursday.

517 are in intensive care, a decrease of 24 over the last 24 hours.

Sadly, 68 more deaths were reported with the fatalities happening over the past 22 days.

4,047 new cases were reported but experts continue to caution the real number of cases is much higher with the exact amount not clear because the majority of Ontario’s population does not have access to PCR testing