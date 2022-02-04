COVID-19 restrictions are gradually being lifted at long-term care homes in Ontario.

With key public health and health care indicators continuing to improve, officials say as of Monday the maximum number of designated caregivers is increasing from two to four per resident.

The limit will still be two caregivers for each resident at one time.

Residents who have had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to resume social day trips.

Restrictions will continue to be eased until March 14th when visitors under five years old will be allowed in the homes and the number of visitors at a time, per resident will increase from three to four, including caregivers.

Testing requirements for all staff, caregivers and visitors continue to be in place.

***With files from Casey Kenny