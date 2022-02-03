Another person has died of COVID-19 related issues in Muskoka.

The death was reported Thursday afternoon by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, bringing the number of virus-related fatalities in Muskoka to 25.

The health unit also reports 25 new COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries in our district.

As of Thursday, 224 cases are active throughout Muskoka, with 13 in the hospital.

Officials still warn the real number of cases is much higher, because most of Ontario does not have access to PCR testing.