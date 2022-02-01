The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry wants the public’s input on officially naming an island in Carling Township, the “West Wind Isle”.

The MNRF says it received an application to officially name the island located within Georgian Bay in the District of Parry Sound.

A questionnaire has been made for local residents to find out if there is a different local name in widespread use and if there is support for the proposed name.

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is March 31, at which point the results will be presented to the Ontario Geographic Names who will recommend a proposal to the Minister for final approval.

Official names appear on government maps and publications. If you are familiar with the area and would like to comment, you can find the survey here.

https://engage.ontario.ca/en/content/geographic-names-questionnaire?proposed_name=west_wind_isle&fbclid=IwAR3AOLwzWpsXgcylUO5kE8jh1eVataWRweX0wgfiX60Jb_F3NoJI_TcP9WQ