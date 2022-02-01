Another person has died of COVID-19 related issues in Muskoka.

The death was reported over the weekend by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, bringing the number of virus-related fatalities in Muskoka to 24.

Since Friday, the health unit has reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 68 recoveries in Muskoka. Locally, nine people are currently in hospitals with the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 251 cases are active throughout our district. Officials still warn the real number of cases is much higher, as most of the province does not have access to PCR testing.