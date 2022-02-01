The OPP is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects in a Lake of Bays break and enter.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 28, a man broke into a business on Highway 60 near Limberlost Road, stealing a cash register.

Police say there are potentially multiple people involved, and one suspect was wearing glasses and bulky winter clothing with a hood, and possibly got away in an SUV with round headlights and five-spoke tire rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.